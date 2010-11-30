Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Students Accused of Drug Dealing, Possession

The two Isla Vista residents are arrested after a three-month investigation by sheriff's detectives

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | updated logo | November 30, 2010 | 10:40 p.m.

Two UCSB students were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of dealing and being in possession of narcotics in Santa Barbara County.

As part of a three-month investigation, detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant Tuesday at the suspects’ residence 6700 block of Sabado Tarde in Isla Vista, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Paul Herbert Frank and Alexander Stemplewski, both 21, were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Sugars said Frank was found to be in possession of more than three ounces of brown powder heroin packaged for sales, more than four pounds of psilocybin mushrooms packaged for sales, methamphetamine, ecstasy tablets, DMT (Dimethyltryptamine) and LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide).

He said Stemplewski was found to be in possession of ecstasy tabs, and that detectives also recovered scales, packaging materials and other items related to narcotics sales.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $12,000, according to Sugars.

Frank faces charges of possession of heroin for sales, possession of psilocybin mushrooms for sales, possession of methamphetamine/LSD and ossession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $30,000.

Stemplewski faces a charge of possession of ecstasy. Bail was set at $10,000.

