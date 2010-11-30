UCSB to Host Meeting of Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition

Dec. 9 meeting, free and open to the public, will focus on electric vehicles and infrastructure

UCSB will host the December meeting of the Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 in Room 6824 of Ellison Hall on the UCSB campus.

The meeting, which will focus on electric vehicles and infrastructure, is free and open to the public. Call 805.305.5491 to RSVP.

UCSB, a charter member of C5 since its inception in 2002, is one of many stakeholders in the coalition, which has played an important role in promoting the use of alternative fuel vehicles in the Santa Barbara area.

C5 is part of Project Clean Air Inc., a nonprofit that works to diversify the use of transportation fuels, promotes clean vehicle technologies and helps keep the environment clean.

Members include school districts, cities, county agencies, fuel providers, vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, environmental organizations and local citizens.

Clean Cities is a government-industry partnership sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy Vehicle Technologies Program. It includes nearly 90 local coalitions and more than 6,500 stakeholders.

