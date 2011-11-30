Adams Elementary School Hosting Science Night on Thursday

Adams Elementary School has a fun, family-friendly cross section of science disciplines lined up for Thursday’s Science Night.
For example, various UCSB departments will be on hand with a physics circus, earthquake generator, geology exhibit, and Research Experience and Education Facility (REEF) mobile aquarium.
There will be animal exhibits provided by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Art From Scrap will provide watershed resources.
Guests will be able to view the inside of a Weddle Industries racing car. FLIR will demonstrate infrared cameras, Las Cumbres Observatory will have a telescope for viewing the moon and Jupiter as well an indoor activity where children can “see with alien eyes.”
Adams Science Night will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.