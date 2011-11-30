Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:46 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: Film Studies Adultery’s Effects on ‘The Descendants’

George Clooney stars in a moving look at the father/daughter bond

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | November 30, 2011 | 9:41 p.m.

3 Stars — Thought-Provoking

The destructive ripples of an extramarital affair go far beyond the adultery. There’s not only the betrayal of trust within the marriages, but the loss of innocence within the hearts and lives of the children. This multigenerational impact on the descendants is the moral message of Alexander Payne’s The Descendants.

Using the same cinematic eye demonstrated in his previous film Sideways, Payne’s writing and directing style bring together moving images and dialogue with a deep humanity. This combination once more creates a moving film that enriches the viewer, although the language is often unnecessarily vulgar.

The central character who has been betrayed is Matt King (George Clooney). The descendant of a missionary’s son who married a Hawaiian princess more than 150 years earlier, King has become the sole trustee deciding the fate of 25,000 acres of pristine Kauai shoreline. This secondary focus of the film and the impact of ancestors on their descendants add depth to the tale.

When King’s wife, Elizabeth (Patricia Hastie), is injured in a boating accident and becomes comatose, King must step out of his self-absorbed law practice and care for their daughters. His teenager, Alexandra (Shailene Woodley), is angry about having been sent away to a boarding high school as well as having seen her mother’s indiscretion. His younger daughter, Scottie (Amara Miller), is acting out at school because of her insecurity. It is the journey of father and daughters toward healthy family intimacy that is the movement of the story.

Also present in the story is a comic and yet endearing boyfriend of Alexandra’s named Sid (Nick Krause) and a gruff and accusatory father of Elizabeth, Scott Thorsen (Robert Forster). Two other important players in the story are Brian and Julie Speers (Matthew Lillard and Judy Greer).

The moral messages of the film are obvious: Adultery is destructive; business choices need to be made for larger values than economic gain; and forgiveness is necessary for peace to be found. However, what is not evident in the film is how these moral choices are made based on a morality that is grounded in a larger belief system than just personal opinion. History has taught us that human beings who only do what is “good in their own eyes” find themselves in deep pain. If we only discover the destruction of adultery after we commit the act, then we are destined to walk into that pain both individually and as a culture.

This film is helpful in opening our eyes to see that truth.

Discussion:

» As the descendants of unbelievable wealth, King’s father taught him that descendants “need enough money to do something with their lives, but not so much that they do nothing.” Do you agree with this or not? Why?

» The final scene of shared ice cream between father and daughters reveals a simple reality that family intimacy is found in the simplest of moments. How does your family experience and express its intimacy?

» Have you been betrayed in a relationship by a person you trusted completely? Did you find the ability and will to forgive? How did you come to that place of forgiveness?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 