Goleta Valley Junior High School Stages ‘Got Broadway?’
Performances showcasing show tunes offered at 8 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | November 30, 2011 | 3:45 p.m.
Got Broadway? is Goleta Valley Junior High’s fall theatrical production.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3 and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Got Broadway? features songs and dances from musicals such as Wicked, Hairspray, Spamalot and more.
Tickets are $4 for students and $6 for adults, and will be available at the door.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.
