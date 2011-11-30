Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

IRS Seeks to Return $158,042 in Refunds to Taxpayers in Santa Barbara County

Nationwide, checks totaling $153.3 million undeliverable because of address errors

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | November 30, 2011 | 11:23 p.m.

The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that it has been unable to deliver $153.3 million in tax refund checks, including $18.1 million in refunds to 13,235 taxpayers in California.

In all, 99,123 taxpayers were due refund checks this year that could not be delivered because of mailing address errors. In Santa Barbara County, 140 taxpayers are due $158,042 in undelivered refunds, with $1,330 the average undelivered refund check.

Taxpayers who believe their refund check may have been returned to the IRS as undeliverable should use the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on IRS.gov. The tool will provide the status of a refund and instructions to resolve delivery problems.

Refund statuses can also be checked with the telephone version of “Where’s My Refund?” at 800.829.1954. Callers will receive instructions on how to update their addresses.

To prevent lost, stolen or undelivered checks, the IRS recommends that taxpayers choose direct deposit for refunds, and file tax returns electronically, because E-file eliminates the risk of lost paper returns.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 