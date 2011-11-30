Milpas Community Association Brings Back Milpas Street Holiday Parade

The Dec. 10 event will also include an inaugural car show featuring more than 50 classic cars

The Milpas Community Association announced Wednesday that the 58th Annual Milpas Street Holiday Parade and Car Show will take place on Milpas Street on Saturday, Dec. 10.

This year’s theme focuses on youth and is titled “Our Shining Youth Stars.” As part of highlighting youth, the grand marshals this year are Carolyn Brown, director of the Boys & Girls Club, and Casie Kilgore, principal of Franklin Elementary School.

After a two-year hiatus, the community is “very excited about getting the parade back,” according to MCA president Alan Bleecker.

The 2009 parade was rained out, and in 2010, the Milpas Community Association had just formed, and there wasn’t enough lead time to pull off a parade. This year, though, he said, “the community is hopeful and excited. The response has been very positive, and we’re more determined than ever to bring this traditional event back to Milpas Street.”

The Milpas Holiday Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and run down Milpas Street from De la Guerra to Mason Street. The parade will feature floats, musical performances, classic cars and dancing groups. Announcers will include John Palminteri and District Attorney Joyce Dudley. Santa Claus will close the parade, riding in a Santa Barbara City Fire Department ladder truck.

In addition to the parade, an inaugural car show will showcase more than 50 classic cars of interest, including woodies, hot rods and sports cars. The car show will take place on Milpas Street from Cota Street to De la Guerra Street. Prizes will be awarded for Best Classic Car, Best Decorated Vehicle and Most Interesting Car. A toy drive will also be held during the car show, with all toys going to the Boys & Girls Club.

“The Holiday Parade is the perfect event to celebrate the surrounding Milpas community and the holiday season,” Milpas Community Association Executive Director Sharon Byrne said. “It’s a fantastic event that the whole family can enjoy.”

For more information or to register to participate in the parade and car show, click here or call 805.636.0475.

— Sharon Byrne is executive director of the Milpas Community Association.