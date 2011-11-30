Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Milpas Community Association Brings Back Milpas Street Holiday Parade

The Dec. 10 event will also include an inaugural car show featuring more than 50 classic cars

By Sharon Byrne for the Milpas Community Association | November 30, 2011 | 6:10 p.m.

The Milpas Community Association announced Wednesday that the 58th Annual Milpas Street Holiday Parade and Car Show will take place on Milpas Street on Saturday, Dec. 10.

This year’s theme focuses on youth and is titled “Our Shining Youth Stars.” As part of highlighting youth, the grand marshals this year are Carolyn Brown, director of the Boys & Girls Club, and Casie Kilgore, principal of Franklin Elementary School.

After a two-year hiatus, the community is “very excited about getting the parade back,” according to MCA president Alan Bleecker.

The 2009 parade was rained out, and in 2010, the Milpas Community Association had just formed, and there wasn’t enough lead time to pull off a parade. This year, though, he said, “the community is hopeful and excited. The response has been very positive, and we’re more determined than ever to bring this traditional event back to Milpas Street.”

The Milpas Holiday Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and run down Milpas Street from De la Guerra to Mason Street. The parade will feature floats, musical performances, classic cars and dancing groups. Announcers will include John Palminteri and District Attorney Joyce Dudley. Santa Claus will close the parade, riding in a Santa Barbara City Fire Department ladder truck.

In addition to the parade, an inaugural car show will showcase more than 50 classic cars of interest, including woodies, hot rods and sports cars. The car show will take place on Milpas Street from Cota Street to De la Guerra Street. Prizes will be awarded for Best Classic Car, Best Decorated Vehicle and Most Interesting Car. A toy drive will also be held during the car show, with all toys going to the Boys & Girls Club.

“The Holiday Parade is the perfect event to celebrate the surrounding Milpas community and the holiday season,” Milpas Community Association Executive Director Sharon Byrne said. “It’s a fantastic event that the whole family can enjoy.”

For more information or to register to participate in the parade and car show, click here or call 805.636.0475.

— Sharon Byrne is executive director of the Milpas Community Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 