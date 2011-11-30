Open Alternative School Takes Learning Outdoors to Santa Cruz Island

Students learn about habitat and history, and challenge themselves with an eight-mile hike

Open Alternative School continued its 36-year commitment to outdoor education with the middle school’s recent backpacking trip to Santa Cruz Island.

Students studied and observed native flora and fauna and their struggles to survive, including the island fox and the scrub jay, witnessed the native plant restoration program, learned and explored the history of the island and its inhabitants and visitors, and challenged themselves with an eight-mile hike from Scorpion Bay to Smuggler’s Cove and back, all while overcoming the hurdle of backpacking and camping under rustic conditions in a cooperative group.

Students learned the value of protecting and preserving important natural habitats, such as the Channel Islands National Park and the Channel Islands National Marine Reserve.

The trip allowed students to learn marine science, history, geography, geology and much more in a beautiful natural setting, while enjoying the community-building and camaraderie these trips afford.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.