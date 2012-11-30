Assistance League Promotes Literacy, Leadership Through Book Donation to Girls Inc.

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara took part in National Assistance League’s “Make a Difference Day,” during which more than 80 chapters across the country held Children’s Book Drives in their communities.

More than 20,000 Assistance League volunteers exceeded the national goal of collecting and donating 100,000 books.

Assisteens, the teenage auxiliary of Assistance League of Santa Barbara, took part in the campaign by collecting 420 books.

On Nov. 20, the Assisteens delivered 300 books to Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara. Girls Inc., which inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold, provides free reading time and literacy classes, as well as other programs designed to build confidence, independence and pride.

Books will also be included in the Christmas stockings at the Family Opportunity Center, where Assistance League members mentor and provide enrichment programs for approximately 25 participating students.

The Assistance League of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit all-volunteer organization serving the community through its 14 philanthropic programs since 1948. Assisteens, a national auxiliary formed in the 1930s, provides teenagers with opportunities to serve those in need, develop a sense of responsibility and community spirit and learn leadership skills.

The Assistance Shop, at 1259 Veronica Springs Road, is the major source of funding for these programs. Click here for more information.

— Susan Engles is the public relations chairwoman for the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.