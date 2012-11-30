BizHawk: Woody’s Butcher Block Opens on Main Street in Santa Maria

Chef David Lentz announces new staff at The Hungry Cat, and Lolë opens a shop in Santa Barbara, only its second in the country

Those looking for fresh cuts of quality meats can check out Woody’s Butcher Block, which opened earlier this month in Santa Maria.

The hometown butcher shop located at 700 E. Main St., Suite 104, was a dream 15 years in the making for owners Darlene and Tim Woodbury. It opened Nov. 12.

Tim Woodbury, whose business card touts him as the “head honcho,” said the shop has been getting great response from customers who seek consistency in meat quality.

“There’s no place to buy quality meat in town,” Woodbury told Noozhawk. “The response has been phenomenal.”

The shop includes a deli, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and offers the motto “Life happens around the kitchen table.”

Chef/Owner David Lentz Announces New Team at The Hungry Cat Santa Barbara

David Lentz, chef and owner of The Hungry Cat in Santa Barbara, has announced changes in key staff in the wake of a departing Gavin Parsons, former chef de cuisine.

Adele Sun will replace Parsons in a promotion from her position as executive sous chef at the restaurant’s Santa Monica Canyon location.

Lentz has transferred general manager Bob Van de Veer, a six-year veteran of The Hungry Cat Hollywood, to Santa Barbara to ensure a smooth transition with the new staff.

Lentz will be on hand regularly to integrate both Sun and Van de Veer with the Santa Barbara staff and guests to ensure that the restaurant performs smoothly and that integrity of food and service meets the highest standards of his guests that Santa Barbara expects.

Lolë Opens Second U.S. Shop in Santa Barbara

Lolë — which stands for Live Out Loud Everyday — a Montreal-born lifestyle and active wear brand for women, opened a pop-up shop this week at 740 State St. Suite 2 in Santa Barbara.

The store is the brand’s first-ever store on the West Coast and the second in the country.

At its opening Thursday, the shop began collecting gently used coats as part of its Yellow Label Program to be auctioned off to benefit Feeding America. Twenty percent of sales go toward the shop’s charity initiative.

Citibank Building Nears Completion

The transformation of a commercial building anchored by Citibank on the corner of State Street and Hitchcock Way was set to be completed by this Friday, Nov. 30, according to Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

Once complete, about 12,600 square feet of modernized office space on the second and third floors will be available for lease, reports Radius, which represents building owner State and Hitchcock LLC.

The building, at 3757 State St. adjacent to Whole Foods, changed hands to State and Hitchcock from Regency Centers in October 2011. The space has undergone an estimated $2 million in renovations, including new efficient electrical, mechanical and HVAC that are expected to dramatically reduce costs for tenants.

The remodel completes the total renovation of the Whole Foods Center and office building.

The Spa at El Encanto Appoints Director

Stephanie Phelan has been appointed director of The Spa at El Encanto, which is scheduled to reopen in Santa Barbara in March, according to Orient-Express Hotels Ltd.

Phelan will serve as the head of operations of the spa, overseeing product development, client service standards and staff training.

Phelan has opened FLOAT Luxury Spa in Santa Barbara, and was spa director at The Balboa Bay Club Resort for four years, where she was recognized as the manager of the year. Her experience in spa openings goes back to 2001, when she started Kelea Surf Spa in Hawaii.

Sharky’s Fish & Chips Closes its Doors

Sharkey’s Fish & Chips on Main Street of Santa Maria appears to be closed.

The fish eatery at 510 E. Main St. has blocked off its parking lot and hasn’t been open for weeks.

No one from Sharky’s could be reached for comment.

