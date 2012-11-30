Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:35 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Dons Net Cafe Advances to National Business Plan Competition

By Lee Knodel for the Dons Net Cafe | November 30, 2012 | 1:17 p.m.

Kudos to the hardworking entrepreneurs of Santa Barbara High School’s Dons Net Cafe. They received fourth place in the coveted State Business Plan Competition held at RaboBank Convention Center in Bakersfield, giving them and four other teams the distinct honor of representing California in the National Business Plan Competition in New York City.

This was two days of four rounds, with 12-minute presentations and the same time for in-depth questions, especially focused on financials and economy.

They presented a new product line of the Dons Net Cafe called Design-N-Cut, which makes customized apparel and even reflective socks.

More than 90 schools from all around California attended this competition, with 42 making it to the Business Plan.

The Dons Net Cafe also won sixth in website, top five in job preparedness and sixth for marketing.

Thank you to our partners and alumni.

See you at Grand Opening at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Carillo Recreation Center. The presentation will be given. The keynote speaker will Janet Garufis, CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust.

— Lee Knodel oversees the Dons Net Cafe.

