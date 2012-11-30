Frances Gilland Named President-Elect for Rotary Club of Goleta

Rotary Club of Goleta President Paul Clayton announced Tuesday night that the next president-elect will be Frances Gilland.

She will follow this year’s president-elect, Michael Pitts.

Gilliland, who is serving currently as the membership chair, has dedicated herself to serving our community and will be a strong leader for the future of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

As the membership chair, Gilliland has worked hard to build the club membership, and on the second and fourth Tuesday nights at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta, you can see for yourself by visiting the Rotary Club of Goleta at one of its interesting meetings.

Meet men and women who are dedicated to serving the community in a variety of ways. Fundraising activities help to pay for scholarships for local high school students.

Email Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.