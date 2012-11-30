Letter to the Editor: Smart-Meter Warning for Edison Customers

Attention, Edison customers: Corix smart meter installers are back. They are walking onto customers’ property without notice and installing smart meters without telling the people who live there. A whistleblower says they will be in the Santa Barbara area until Dec. 21.

Who are they after? Customers who called SCE early in the year and escaped getting smart-metered during the summer. Thousands thought they were safe, but in reality, they were not on the Opt-Out List. It could be because of a communications glitch between SCE and Corix, or they didn’t complete the convoluted opt-out process. This included calling Edison twice, paying fees and Edison putting an orange sticker on their meter.

Over the past weeks, possibly inspired by being paid by the meter, Corix installers have been caught trying to remove analog meters with opt-out stickers on them even though customers are paying the fees. This is against the law, and should be reported.

If a Corix installer comes to your home, get his or her name and contact info and videotape the activities or take a photo. He or she could be one of the rogues, and your testimony could be useful in a potential class action.

If you get smart-metered and want out, 1) call the SCE at 800.810.2369 and demand your analog meter back, 2) report it to the Legal Department at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and 3) attend the PUC hearing in Santa Barbara on Dec. 14. Remember that SCE customers can opt-out “at any time for any or no reason.”

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria