Write a Letter to Santa and Noozhawk and Cox Will Deliver It

Noozhawk, Cox are partnering to helps kids connect with St. Nick while boosting a local nonprofit group

It’s beginning to look a lot like ... time to send those letters to Santa Claus.

With Christmas rapidly approaching, Noozhawk has partnered with Cox to help local children connect with jolly St. Nick, while also giving a boost to a local nonprofit organization.

Our “Dear Santa” contest begins Saturday, with the winner to be selected on Dec. 18. Deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 14.

Children should put in their own words what they are asking from Santa this year.

All letters will be posted on Noozhawk, and the winner will receive a gift certificate for a holiday dinner at Jill’s Place 632 Santa Barbara St., as well as a gift certificate to McConnell’s Ice Cream, 201 W. Mission St.

In addition, the winner will get to select a local nonprofit organization to receive a $500 donation courtesy of Cox.

Click here to submit your letter.

Submission forms can be emailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or sent via snail mail to Noozhawk, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102 (Attn.: Dear Santa). Please include your name, email address and phone number so we can contact a winner!

