Business

Santa Barbara Travel Bureau Celebrates 65 Years of Navigating the World

By Cynthia Dunn for the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau | November 30, 2012 | 2:31 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau was recently recognized for 65 years of travel service by luxury travel network Virtuoso as well as Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider.

Bonnie Newman, regional sales director of Virtuoso, and Schneider along with members of the City Council presented awards to Charles and David de L’Arbre, co-owners of Santa Barbara Travel.

Also present were Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce president Zoe Taylor, Santa Barbara Downtown Organization executive director Bill Collyer and the staff of Santa Barbara Travel.

The de L’Arbres attribute their success to an experienced and dedicated agent team who prioritize excellent customer service while using state-of-the-art technology.

Santa Barbara Travel was started by Albert “Bertie” de L’Arbre in 1947, after serving with the OSS during World War II and having traveled the world. Now owned and operated by his sons, Charles and David de L’Arbre, Santa Barbara Travel is the largest locally owned travel company in the Tri-County region.

The award-winning company, voted No. 1 Travel Agency year-after-year, has offices in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Ventura, and employs more than 40 travel professionals. Santa Barbara Travel is a member of the by-invitation-only luxury travel network Virtuoso, comprised of top leisure travel agencies in North and South America, the Caribbean and Australia. The agency’s membership in Virtuoso brings a host of unique travel opportunities and exclusive values to the agency’s clients as well as access to the world’s best tour companies, hotels and cruise lines.

Looking for a new career? For those interested in joining the exciting world of travel, Santa Barbara Travel will be offering travel schools in both Santa Barbara and Ventura. The program, starting Jan. 23, is designed to teach students about the travel trade, popular and exotic tourist destinations, and how to market and arrange accommodations and transportation for prospective clients. Call Melinda Kornder for enrollment or more information at 805.650.6999.

The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau welcomes you to visit or call one of its branch locations — in Santa Barbara at 1028 State St., 805.966.3116; in Montecito at 1485 East Valley Road, 805.969.7746; and in Ventura at 3140 Telegraph Road, 805.650.6999.

— Cynthia Dunn represents Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.

