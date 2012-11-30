Here Comes Santa Paws ... for Holiday Photos Benefiting DAWG

Santa Paws returns for his annual visit to the Santa Barbara area.
Bring your two- and four-legged family members for holiday photos with the “canine” Santa Paws. Visitors can receive prints of their personal photo with Santa Paws, or have the image sent digitally, and instantly, via email.
All proceeds from the event benefit DAWG, the Dog Adoption & Welfare Group. Located at 5480 Overpass Road, DAWG is the area’s only “no-kill” shelter.
Funds from Santa Paws photos provide veterinary care to Santa Barbara’s lost and abandoned dogs awaiting their forever homes.
Meet Santa Paws:
» Saturday, Dec. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at Samy’s Camera, 614 Chapala St.
» Saturday, Dec. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Camp Canine, 803 E. Montecito St.
» Saturday, Dec. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at Dioji K9 Resort, 7340 Hollister Ave.
— Emily Grossheider is the shelter manager for the Dog Adoption & Welfare Group (DAWG).