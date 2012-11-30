Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:20 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Business

Women’s Economic Ventures Graduates Ready for World of Entrepreneurship

By Danielle Deltorchio for Women’s Economic Ventures | November 30, 2012 | 3:45 p.m.

Upon completing Women’s Economic Ventures’ Business Plan Intensive, an accelerated six-week course in business plan writing, graduates emerge with the tools to guide them through their business, including a marketing plan, cash flow projections, operations plan and a core network to help sustain the business.

Recent graduate business ideas include a French immersion class for children, a beer malting company, a pajama boutique, a unique flip-flop line, an artisanal bread company, a digital learning application for young Indian children, and an eco-chic, socially responsible business selling artisan handicrafts by women in impoverished areas with proceeds benefiting these women.

Business Plan Intensive is perfect for new entrepreneurs and current business owners who need to implement a launch or a growth strategy and need an infusion of capital to succeed.

Self-Employment Training and Business Plan Intensive courses are part of the continuum of programs WEV offers to help women start up, launch, grow and sustain their own business, including business consulting, advanced business training, and small business start-up and expansion loans.

The next Self-Employment Training and Business Plan Intensive courses begin in February, with free orientations happening now. WEV is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.6073.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 