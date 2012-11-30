Women’s Economic Ventures Graduates Ready for World of Entrepreneurship

Upon completing Women’s Economic Ventures’ Business Plan Intensive, an accelerated six-week course in business plan writing, graduates emerge with the tools to guide them through their business, including a marketing plan, cash flow projections, operations plan and a core network to help sustain the business.

Recent graduate business ideas include a French immersion class for children, a beer malting company, a pajama boutique, a unique flip-flop line, an artisanal bread company, a digital learning application for young Indian children, and an eco-chic, socially responsible business selling artisan handicrafts by women in impoverished areas with proceeds benefiting these women.

Business Plan Intensive is perfect for new entrepreneurs and current business owners who need to implement a launch or a growth strategy and need an infusion of capital to succeed.

Self-Employment Training and Business Plan Intensive courses are part of the continuum of programs WEV offers to help women start up, launch, grow and sustain their own business, including business consulting, advanced business training, and small business start-up and expansion loans.

The next Self-Employment Training and Business Plan Intensive courses begin in February, with free orientations happening now. WEV is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.6073.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.