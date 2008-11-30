Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:31 am | Mostly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 
Basketball: Ventura Ices Cold-Shooting Vaqueros

Freshman David Lane scores 24 but it's not enough as SBCC falls in Condor Classic semifinal.

By Dave Loveton | Updated 10:30 a.m. | November 30, 2008 | 12:13 a.m.

OXNARD — SBCC freshman David Lane scored a season-best 24 points Saturday but it wasn’t enough for the Vaqueros, who fell to Ventura, 97-77, in the semifinals of the Oxnard Condor Classic.

Mark Keeten added 21 points for SBCC (3-6), which shot 36 percent for the game and trailed 48-32 at halftime. Richard Somdah had seven rebounds.

“They got up early and our defense was very poor,” SBCC coach Morris Hodges said. “We gave up too many second-shot opportunities.”

The Vaqueros will take on Oxnard in Sunday’s third-place game at 3 p.m.

Dave Loveton is SBCC’s sports information specialist.

