Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:37 am | Mostly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Quantum of Solace’

Except when it cuts to the chase, the latest James Bond film leaves a plot to be desired.

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | November 28, 2008 | 10:53 p.m.

2 Stars — Shallow

Grief has many faces. Although comfort is often found in the loving presence of others, if the loss is woven with guilt and anger, solace can take the forms of self-destruction or vengeance. Intuitively knowing that we get little actual comfort from these destructive reactions, we nevertheless can become captured by their promised relief. It is this latter reality that is explored in the most recent James Bond film, Quantum of Solace, directed by Marc Forster.

Having lost his beloved Vesper (in the previous film), Bond (Daniel Craig) is seeking to bring those responsible to justice. But it is clear to everyone, including his supervisor M (Judi Dench), that he is struggling with his own desire for vengeance. This theme of the film is doubled when Bond meets Camille (Olga Kurylenko), who is carrying out a lifelong plan of revenge without any desire to be held back by justice and its legal requirements.

The usual debonair Bond is mostly missing from this film, as is the expected world-class villain. Attempting to bring the issues into modern day, writers Paul Haggis, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade create a villain, Dominic Greene (Mathieu Amalric), who has the front of being an environmental savior while in fact raping the planet. His band of evil partners are not mad scientists or even violent sociopaths, but instead wealthy capitalists. What makes it even less engaging is that Greene is shown to be in bed with wealthy Western nations and barbarous dictators of such nations as Bolivia and Haiti, a leap of plot that smells of an agenda.

The expected Bond woman within the film is even less believable. Strawberry Fields (Gemma Arterton) is a beautiful redhead who is not even an agent. She has a desk job at the British embassy in Bolivia. This does not stop her, however, from paying the ultimate cost as have most of the Bond girls in the films.

The best aspect of the film is the action sequences. Not only are they vintage 007 with implausible danger and skill, but the violent gunfights and chase scenes are woven together with other images, from a horse race in Italy to an opera in Austria. These are so well done that an adrenalin rush becomes the central experience of the film.

Quantum of Solace is the 22nd film within the James Bond series. For those who enjoy action it is a worthy new chapter. For everyone else it will be a disappointment.

Discussion:

» Have you experienced the tragic loss of someone near you? How did you react: with sadness and depression; with anger and vengeance; with guilt and self-destruction; or with some other reaction? Where did you find solace?

» Camille’s lifelong quest for revenge had become her reason for living. Have you ever felt such a need for vengeance? How did you get free from such vengeful feelings?

» The implication that Western governments will sell their people’s souls for oil is a tired accusation. Do you believe there is any truth in this? On what basis do you make your opinion?

Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church on the Mesa. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 