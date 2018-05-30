1138 Palomino Road, Santa Barbara 93105

This Rustic Contemporary was built in 2011 and is situated at the top of a private lane. The home features indoor-outdoor living that flows out to the covered lanais and gardens surrounding the home. The lap pool, complete with spa, offer the same breathtaking ocean and island views as the home.
The open floor plan has a great room with formal dining area as well as a custom gourmet kitchen for the serious chef. Fleetwood Glass doors either disappear into the walls or stack back for maximum access for entertaining. Additional amenities include cement floors with stone accents, custom wood ceilings, custom built-in furniture and cabinets, oversized garage with storage rooms, and walls of glass overlooking the lush gardens and ocean views.
List Price: $2,288,000
