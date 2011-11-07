Free Seminar: A Look at Advance Health Care Directives

Alliance for Living and Dying Well will offer tips and advice Thursday

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well will host a free seminar, “Five Wishes: Advance Health Care Directive,” from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday in the third-floor conference room of the Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

What is an advance directive? Do I need one? An advance directive gives you control over medical decisions that will be made if you ever become seriously ill or injured. It makes sense for every adult to have one.

Join us to:

» Learn how you can make sure your doctors and family know your wishes.

» Choose someone to speak for you if you are ever unable to speak for yourself.

» Receive a free copy of “Five Wishes,” a legal advance directive form.

» Get pointers on having a conversation about your wishes with your family so they aren’t left to guess what you would want.

— Lu Curtiss represents the Alliance for Living and Dying Well..