11 Cedar Lane, Santa Barbara 93108

With a fresh updated look, this 3 bedroom, two bathroom home just completed a well-executed remodel with attention to every detail. Throughout every room, impressive truss beam ceilings were restored with true craftsmanship. Rich oak plank floors blend with natural surfaces to further the warm comfortable aesthetic.

A central living room with gas fireplace separates two wings on one level. In the stunning kitchen, professional brand stainless appliances enhance the culinary hub with elegant lighting, granite and lighted glass cabinets.

The master wing is spacious with walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom, each room opening to fully enclosed yard with deck, lawn and fruit trees. In the north wing, two bedrooms have stylish bay windows and angled beam ceilings.

On a quiet street, it is a lovely spot to come home to.

Featured Amenities: Full remodel completed November 2017. All new kitchen with custom cabinets, Dacor range and warming drawer, Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine cooler, Miele dishwasher. Weathershield aluminum clad and wood dual-pane windows. Freshly painted inside and out. Cedarlite roof with lifetime guarantee. On-demand hot water heater. Soft water hook-ups. Master bathroom with MTI air bath tub and walk-in shower with Starfire finish, hand-held spray wand. Hall Bathroom with NuHeat heated floors, shower with skylight. Fully enclosed backyard with Valencia oranges, Meyer lemons, herbs and lawn. Two-car garage with washer and dryer included.

List Price: $1,395,000

John A. Sener

805.331.7402

[email protected]

BRE License #00978392