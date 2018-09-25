11 People Detained During Search on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Eleven people were detained Tuesday after officers served a search warrant on the 900 block of East Haley Street on the city's Eastside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The warrant was served on a unit in a three-story apartment complex shortly after 10 a.m., said police spokesman Anthony Wagner.

Unexpectedly, he said, 11 people were found in the apartment, and additional officers were dispatched to assist.

Eight of the people in the apartment were taken to the Santa Barbara police station, where they were being interviewed.

Some were expected to be arrested and others cited, likely on narcotics-related charges, Wagner said.

Additional details were not available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

