11 Santa Barbara High Student Athletes Sign College Letters of Intent

Eleven Santa Barbara High student athletes met their goal of moving on to the next level on Wednesday by signing college letters of intent.

Some are going a long distance away like track standout Janelle Knight to Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. Others like soccer star Memo Mendoza are staying home and continuing their career and education at Westmont College.

The list of athletes signing Wednesday includes Alondra Jimenez (Vanguard University for basketball), Anais Jimenez (Colorado State-Pueblo for lacrosse), Owen Lambe, Cal State Fullerton for soccer), Devon Cetti (Cal Poly for track & field), Jacob Castillo (Whittier College for swimming), Miles Gaitan (Cal Lutheran for swimming), Erika Foreman (Cal Poly for beach volleyball), Alex Szymczak (Scripps College for water polo) and Thomas Everest (Wheaton College for track & field).

Signing the letter of intent with NAIA women's basketball power Vanguard was an emotional moment for Jimenez. She battled back from two torn ACL injuries during her freshman and sophomore years to earn a college scholarship.

"I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders," the Dons' outstanding point guard said of the signing. "It shows that hard work pays off."

Lambe, the center midfielder for Santa Barbara’s CIF-SS Division 1 championship soccer team, liked the way they do things in the Cal State Fullerton program.

“I went down to a see practice a couple of times and I really liked the chemistry and the way they play,” he said. “And, the stadium is awesome, also.”

Cal State Fullerton won the Big West last year.

As a Titan, Lambe will be going up against his SBHS teammate, goalkeeper Ben Roach, who signed with UCSB in December.

“It should be fun. Hopefully, I’ll score a couple on him,” he said with a smile.

Mendoza, the soccer team’s outstanding defender, is quite content to stay in Santa Barbara and play for Westmont.

“I’m excited. I get to stay close to family. It’s all great at Westmont,” he said. “Half the team is local, so it will feel like home.”

Cetti is staying fairly close to home by going to Cal Poly, which has a rich tradition in track & field.

Cetti said throws coach Les Courtemanche made a difference in his decision to go to Cal Poly.

“I really like their new coach,” he said.

The fact Cal Poly has a kinesiology department also was a determining factor.

Cetti has consistently been throwing in the high 50-foot range this season.

“I think I can hit 60. It’s a matter of getting my mind and the physical entities as one in the ring, so I can get the form down,” he said.

Jimenez, who also plays basketball, is a cheerleader and is Santa Barbara’s student body president, becomes the first county’s first student athlete to sign a letter of intent to play lacrosse in college.

“It’s very interesting and very exciting for me to realize that I can be an example for the other lacrosse players in town,” she said. “It’s very uplifting and I’m happy to do it.”

She said all the activities she’s involved with in high school have her prepared for college.

“Mostly it’s time management, which I struggled with in the past,” she admitted. “But being able to do all these things in high school now and being able grow with it has definitely helped me and it will definitely help me in college as well.”