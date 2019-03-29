America Preciado Shares Her Story of Survival at Domestic Violence Solutions Luncheon

The 11th annual benefit event also honors the advocacy efforts of Megan Rheinschild of the county's Victim-Witness Assistance Program

Members of the Victim-Witness Assistance Program posing with award; from left to right: Joan Fairfield, Megan Rheinschild, Samanta Laragoza (center), Terry Lopez and Lowrdes Negrete. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Hundreds of community supporters ventured out on a rainy afternoon for the 11th annual Domestic Violence Solutions Luncheon held Feb. 10 in the Loggia Room at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Montecito.

The primary focus of the fundraiser theme, “It takes more than a village, it takes a community,” was to raise awareness about the organization and the vital funds needed to support domestic violence victims and their families. It also highlighted the collaboration among local nonprofits across Santa Barbara County that provide services and resources to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

“Our community reminds us we are not alone. We do the same thing every day to help people who have endured and survived emotional and physical traumas,” event chairwoman Virginia Benson Wigle said during welcome remarks overlooking the room full of guests. “We bond together with our community partners to show our clients that we are not alone and where one agency ends, one begins.”

For more than 41 years, Domestic Violence Solutions has served thousands of victims who have been abused by a partner and in desperation contacted the agency for assistance. DVS is the only full-service, confidential provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for all victims of domestic violence.

Wigle introduced state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, a founding member of DVS and a well-known advocate for more than three decades of justice for women, children, and victims of crimes and abuse.

Jackson honored Megan Rheinschild, program director for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office's Victim-Witness Assistance Program, praising her courage and dedication in combating human trafficking and for her years of advocacy for victims of domestic violence.

Rheinschild accepted her award, and then invited her co-workers to join her at the podium, thanking them for their support and dedication.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without your continued support,” Rheinschild said.

One in three women in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. In 2018, DVS answered more than 4,900 calls to its 24-hour crisis and information lines in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez. The organization also has provided more than 4,000 nights of shelter to victims of domestic violence, and responded to 470 domestic violence calls from hospitals and law enforcement.

DVS recently expanded the Santa Maria Shelter capacity from 28 to 60 clients because of increased demand. In addition, two apartments have been named in honor of Elyse Erwin, a domestic violence and murder victim in Orcutt.

In Santa Barbara, DVS has redecorated the Second Stage apartments with new paint, furniture and houseware.

Site improvements and the expansion help the organization better serve women, children, men, large families and members of the LGBTQ community.

DVS Executive Director Jan Campbell thanked everyone for weathering that day's storm in support of DVS and expressed appreciation to the community partners for continued support. She asked everyone to raise a glass to toast all of the community partners in the room.

Following a powerful and heartfelt video featuring passion speaker America Preciado, Campbell introduced the DVS survivor, who joined her at the podium to share her story.

Preciado said she decided to seek a better life for herself and her children after enduring years of verbal and physical abuse by her alcoholic husband.

The mother of two children feared for her life and found the courage to take the first steps toward freedom and safety when she called DVS for help. DVS answered the call by providing shelter, safety, supplies and on-site counseling for the displaced family.

“I clearly remember my first day at the big house in Santa Barbara — it was March 2, 2016,” Preciado said. “I recall holding my daughter's and my son's hands, with only the items that we could get our hands on. We had no luggage — only a basket of our dirty clothes — and were being verbally guided by a young lady who in the first moment of contact showed us love. I had no doubt of asking myself, did I do the right thing?

“DVS was there for us since day one. They took us into their home with open arms. They gave us our first night in a safe home when we thought no one would help us. DVS provided comfortable beds, personal hygiene items, and included toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner and towels. They had everything that we needed, everything we left behind. They made sure we were happy and taken care of.”

DVS not only provided material items for the family but also therapy, counseling and referrals to various community partner organizations who help DVS clients.

“DVS also provided support for my son’s depression,” Preciado said. “They were there for him during his attempt to take his life, and for me dealing with the pain of this experience. They also helped us to manage our time and our finances to make and achieve our goals to take care of ourselves — and taught us to have a survivor mentality.”

Preciado praised DVS’ 24-hour hotline as a blessing to the family for providing them with the strength, courage and tools to survive and thrive.

“DVS gave me the tools to fight and be a survivor — to stand strong and confront the situation with authority and confidence. They helped me with my self-esteem,” she said. “I got to meet new friends that support each other throughout the transition. Thanks to DVS, I now have my own apartment that I can afford and feel safe in with my children, and I own my own car and have a great job.”

Preciado also shared that her son will graduate from high school in June, and that with the assistance of DVS she is now a strong role model for her daughter.

“My daughter sees a strong mother who will do everything she can for her children,” Preciado said. “I am not ashamed anymore. I feel worthy and willing to receive help.”

At the conclusion of her speech, Preciado smiled and tearfully looked around at the guests in the room.

“I am very thankful to have been a client. I give thanks to God for the generous support of people like you to help support DVS and allow them to continue their mission on saving lives and keeping them safe," she said. "DVS reminded me of who I am.”

