Applicants Sought for Vacancy on Montecito Planning Commission

By Jeremy Tittle | December 1, 2008 | 3:21 p.m.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy on the Montecito Planning Commission that will be created by Commissioner Bob Bierig’s decision to resign after the commission’s December meeting. 

Commissioners are recommended for appointment by Carbajal and are appointed by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. The commission acts as the land use decision-making authority for the Montecito Planning Area. It is charged with implementing and upholding Montecito Community Plan policies. All commissioners must live within the Montecito Planning Area and serve as unpaid volunteers. 

Montecito residents interested in applying for the commission seat must complete a Santa Barbara County commission application, available online by clicking here or by calling the Clerk of the Board at 805.568.2240 or the First District Office at 805.568.2186. 

Applications must be submitted to the Clerk of the Board and/or Carbajal’s office at 105 E Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara by Jan. 9 to be considered. After the close of the application process, Carbajal will interview all applicants. An appointment is expected to be made before the commission’s first meeting of 2009. 

“The Montecito Planning Commission plays an integral role in county government by serving as a voice for the Montecito community in the planning process,” Carbajal said. “I want to thank Commissioner Bierig for his service, and look forward to receiving applications from a broad range of community members interested in serving in this capacity.”

Carbajal said applications received for this vacancy will be considered for any other vacancies on the commission that might occur in the upcoming year.

Jeremy Tittle is an executive staff assistant to First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

