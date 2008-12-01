CLU’s Updated Speakers Bureau/ Experts Directory Now Available

California Lutheran University’s latest Speakers Bureau/Experts Directory is now available for local clubs, businesses and organizations in need of speakers for meetings or special events.
The speakers guide lists more than 250 speeches that CLU faculty and administrators are available to present.
The specific areas of expertise of the more than 75 professors and administrators range from planning a financial future to the nature of contemporary racism. The booklet is organized by topic with cross-referencing to related subjects.
The directory also serves as a resource for print and broadcast media.
Biographical information, contact information and additional listings are available online at www.callutheran.edu/speakers.
For a free copy of the guide, call the university relations office at 805.493.3151.
Karin Grennan is a media relations coordinator for California Lutheran University.