CLU’s Updated Speakers Bureau/ Experts Directory Now Available

The specific areas of expertise of the more than 75 professors and administrators range from planning a financial future to the nature of contemporary racism. The booklet is organized by topic with cross-referencing to related subjects. The directory also serves as a resource for print and broadcast media. Biographical information, contact information and additional listings are available online at www.callutheran.edu/speakers . For a free copy of the guide, call the university relations office at 805.493.3151.

The speakers guide lists more than 250 speeches that CLU faculty and administrators are available to present.

California Lutheran University ’s latest Speakers Bureau/Experts Directory is now available for local clubs, businesses and organizations in need of speakers for meetings or special events.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

