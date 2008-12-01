Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:33 am | Mostly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Community Gearing Up to Build Bikes for Kids

Residents plan to spend Saturday assembling nearly 600 bikes just in time for the holidays.

By Susan Deacon | December 1, 2008 | 3:12 p.m.

On Saturday, community members will come together at a Goleta home to spend the day building nearly 600 bikes for local children in need. The bikes and helmets will be distributed to local charities to donate to children in time for the holidays.

The bikes were purchased through donations to the nonprofit Kids and Bikes Foundation.

The idea was simple: Get members of the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara communities to donate money for bicycles. The bikes will be purchased at wholesale cost, assembled by community members and delivered to children who otherwise would go without.

Kids and Bikes is the brainchild of local businessman Lou Ventura. “We believe that everybody remembers his or her first bike, and we want to be part of that memory,” Ventura said.

Since its inception five years ago, the number of bikes built by what started as a group of friends and neighbors has gone from 38 to the nearly 600 that will be put together on Saturday. “We had no idea of the number of request for bicycles we would receive,” Ventura said.

Last year, the group gave 452 bikes to charities including The Unity Shoppe, Transition House, Catholic Charities, The Teddy Bear Foundation, Saint Raphael’s Church, Saint Raphael’s School, The Goleta Boys Club and Project Santa. The group also donated directly to individual families.

Susan Deacon represents the Kids and Bikes Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 