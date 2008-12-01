Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:40 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 

Project Closes Airport’s Long-Term Parking Lot for Two Weeks

By Terri Gibson | December 1, 2008 | 5:53 p.m.

The long-term parking lot at the Santa Barbara Airport airline terminal is closed for a slurry seal and restriping project.

Construction is scheduled to take place next week once the lot is prepared and the majority of long-term parkers have exited.

Travelers requiring long-term parking until Dec. 12 will need to park in long-term parking Lot 2, on Lopez Road, off Hollister Avenue, near Fairview Avenue.

Lot 2 is automated, accepting credit cards and cash at the exit pay station. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days week with a complimentary shuttle van service operating every 10 minutes between the lot and the terminal.

Passengers are advised to allow extra time to park in Lot 2 and be shuttled to the terminal.

Terri Gibson represents the Santa Barbara Airport.

