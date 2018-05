Santa Barbara County Vote-Counting Down to 150 Ballots

Jackson concedes to Strickland in the 19th District race as front-runners for other seats maintain their leads.

With only 150 ballots left to count in Santa Barbara County, candidates-elect in the close local races can breathe a sigh of relief as their vote count nears completion.

Total voter turnout in the county so far has reached 86.27 percent, predicted to be the highest since the 1964 presidential election in which Lyndon Johnson won out over rival Barry Goldwater

Leaders in close local races — Doreen Farr for Third District supervisor, Ed Heron for the Santa Barbara School District and Kathleen Reddington for the Carpinteria City Council — need only to wait until the county elections office certifies their results.

As for the region’s hottest race — the 19th Senate District — Hannah Beth Jackson, who brought up the possibility of a recount at a recent women’s political luncheon, last week conceded to rival Tony Strickland. Jackson’s wide lead in Santa Barbara County was buried by Strickland’s lead in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

