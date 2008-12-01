Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:08 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Student’s Memories of His Year in Santa Barbara Marred By Assault

A foreign exchange student is recovering after being beaten just days before he was to return to China.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 1, 2008 | 7:21 p.m.

When Henry T. returned to China this winter, his plan was to take back with him a stronger command of the English language and memories of the year he spent in Santa Barbara.

“I want to use what I learned and do something with languages,” said the 21-year-old foreign exchange student attending the ELS Language Center on Anapamu Street.

The English he’ll take with him, but the fond memories of life in Santa Barbara have been eclipsed by a brutal beating he took as he walked back to his host family’s home last Tuesday.

According to Henry, he was walking alone in the area of Bath and Valerio streets about 2 a.m. Nov. 25 after a night of celebrating at the local Sharkeez when he heard steps behind him.

“I saw a man swing at my head with something in his hand,” he said. “It could have been a brick or something, I don’t know.”

Henry was able to dodge the blow but lost his balance and landed on the ground. The next thing he knew, he said, his attacker was punching and kicking him in the head and face.

“I said, just take my wallet.” Henry took several blows to his face, enough to cut him above his eye and break his nose. The attacker took his wallet and a camera. His head throbbing and face streaming with blood, he managed to make it back to his host family’s house, and they called 9-1-1.

Things seemed to get worse, he said, when he went to the emergency room at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Already traumatized by such a brutal beating, he had to endure rough treatment by hospital personnel, he said.

“The doctor called me a crybaby,” he said, for weeping during his examination and treatment. Janet O’Neill, a spokeswoman for SBCH, said she didn’t know about the incident so had no comment. She did, however, suggest that Henry file a complaint to give her more information on the issue.

Henry, who was to go home last Friday to his family with an English-language certification and a camera full of memories, wound up having surgery that day instead to correct his displaced septum. Instead of pictures and video, he’ll have scars to remind him of Santa Barbara.

According to Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte of the Santa Barbara Police Department, the report of the incident has been forwarded to investigators for review and investigation.

“We are not treating it as gang-related at this time,” he said. “Right now, we’re looking at it as an assault and robbery.” There was only one suspect, whom Henry and one other witness saw only in the dimly lit street and described as Caucasian or Hispanic.

Henry is now staying with a friend he met through classes at Santa Barbara City College, who agreed to see him through his operation and weeklong observation and recovery. During that time, he’ll have to figure out what to tell his parents, who were expecting him home by now.

“I told them I would be delayed,” he said, “but I didn’t tell them why because I don’t want them to get worried.”

Write to [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 