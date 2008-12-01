Transition House Seeking Secret Santas for Needy Families
By Linnea Koopmans | December 1, 2008 | 8:42 a.m.
Transition House invites community members to become “Secret Santas” for homeless children and their families.
Family members, friends, businesses, churches, schools, co-workers and individuals can “adopt” a family or child to brighten their holiday season. Reserve your place today. Gift wish lists are available.
To help or for more information, contact Linnea Koopmans at 805.966.9668, ext.115, or [email protected], or Carly Harrod at 805.966.9668, ext. 113, or [email protected]
Linnea Koopmans represents Transition House.
