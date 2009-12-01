Anthony’s Christmas Trees Participating in Trees for Troops Program

Visit its lot at the Earl Warren Showgrounds to purchase a tree for a military family

Anthony’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths, a familiar sight in Santa Barbara for 56 years, is participating in the Trees for Troops Program through Sunday.

The program allows the public the opportunity to purchase a tree or trees that then will be sent to military families this Christmas season.

Anthony’s invites the community to participate in the Trees for Troops program. The sooner the trees get purchased, the sooner they arrive at a military family home.

Federal Express Corp. is a corporate sponsor and will deliver all trees from participating tree sellers to the doors of the military.

This season, Trees for Troops will deliver more than 15,000 real Christmas trees to more than 50 military facilities in the United States and overseas. Since the program’s inception in 2005, more than 50,000 trees have been distributed to families in every branch of the military at 50-plus bases in 17 countries.

To participate in this year’s Trees for Troops program, visit Anthony’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths at the Earl Warren Showgrounds or participate online by clicking here, then clicking on the Trees for Troops link and filling out an order form.

Anthony’s Christmas Trees & Wreaths, a family-run business, has been selling Christmas trees and related products in the Santa Barbara area since 1954.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.