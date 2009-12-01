Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:27 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Precious’

The author of the novel on which the film is based weaves her own agendas into this graphic portrayal of incest and abuse

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | December 1, 2009 | 7:45 p.m.

3 Stars — Thought-Provoking

The damage caused by incest is made all the more painful when the mother knows of the abuse and yet doesn’t protect her daughter. But when the mother blames her daughter for the father’s behavior and cruelly attacks her for years, the emotional, mental and spiritual destruction is revolting. That is the fictional tale created by Sapphire and put on film by director Lee Daniels in Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire.

As the lengthy title implies, Sapphire (born Ramona Lofton) has agendas in her fictional tale. Those agendas cause this horrific story to lose some of its authenticity as the extraneous threads feel inserted into the fabric of the story. That is not to say the film is ineffective or the story is not moving, though it is purposefully depressing.

The story focuses on a 16-year-old girl ironically named Precious (Gabourey “Gabby” Sdibe) who is pregnant with her second child by her biological father. Her mother, Mary (Mo’Nique), is a cruel woman whose disappointments and anger are focused and unleashed on her daughter.

When the school recommends that Precious transfer to an alternative school since she is reading on a second-grade level and is once again pregnant, Mary ridicules Precious and tells her that her only option is to get welfare. Precious does both, and by doing so, two very healing relationships are brought into her life.

The first is her new teacher, Mrs. Rain (Alicia Keys). Rain has a small class of young people for whom a normal school experience was not working. Discovering that Precious can’t read, Rain begins a regimen of reading and writing that empowers her intellectually and emotionally. A part of the healing comes from the other students in the class, who accept Precious into their hearts as well.

The other relationship is with her social worker, Mrs. Weiss (Mariah Carey). Weiss is a savvy counselor who wins Precious’ trust and empowers her when the baby is born to get away from the abuse of her mom. It is also in this counseling setting that the true reason for her mother’s narcissistic abuse is uncovered.

Though it’s difficult to watch and painfully depressing, the film nevertheless exposes some of the deep pains of young people whose families are destroying them with abuse. Overwhelmed by the abuse and convinced of their lack of worth, such young people do not have the courage or take the opportunities to find a way out unless someone helps.

In this film, it was a social worker and a teacher who made the difference, but in reality, it is all of our responsibility to be aware and available for those who need our help. That is an agenda worth pushing.

Discussion:

» Have you ever known a person who was abused by their parent(s)? What did you do to assist them? What was the outcome?

» The love that the other young mother in her class extended to Precious was healing. Do you think this would happen in real life? Why or why not?

» Films with agendas — of whatever purpose — change the nature of the story. Do you think such agendas should be made obvious by the advertisers of a film or left for the audiences to discover? Why?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 