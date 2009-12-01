Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:32 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

Governor’s Office Offers $25,000 Reward in Isla Vista Homicide

Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials seek leads in the 2008 attack on Gregory Ghan

By Drew Sugars | December 1, 2009 | 5:06 p.m.

A $25,000 reward announced Monday by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is raising hopes that the offer leads to the conviction of those responsible for the beating death of a man in Isla Vista.

Gregory Ghan was attacked May 31, 2008, in Isla Vista and died 10 days later.

The Governor’s Office is was offering rewards for four unsolved crimes in California, including the attack on May 31, 2008, that killed 53-year-old Gregory Ghan.

Early that morning, two people discovered Ghan unconscious on the front steps of a neighborhood clinic. He was placed on life support at a local hospital, where he died 10 days later.

“We welcome the reward being offered by the Governor’s Office,” Sheriff Bill Brown said. “Our investigators have done a tremendous job in gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses, however, they’ve exhausted all avenues in this case. Hopefully this reward will shine a light on the crime and reveal more information to help bring to justice those responsible for the murder of Gregory Ghan.”

Dennis Ghan, the victim’s brother, issued this statement after the governor’s announcement:

“On behalf of all my family, I would like to thank the governor for approving the reward funds to assist in identifying the perpetrators of my brother’s killing. My family and I remain hopeful that justice will eventually be served and that those responsible for this terrible crime will be identified, prosecuted and convicted. We would also like to thank the detectives and others within the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, who have continued to make this case a priority. We hope that my brother’s senseless killing also serves as a reminder to everyone of the continued need for attention to the issues of the homeless community, both in Santa Barbara and in many other communities.“

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 805.681.4150 or the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
