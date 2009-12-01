Local Sign Company Co-Creates Map Mural of Reagan Ranch

Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics prints the artwork, on display at the Reagan Ranch Center on State Street

Visitors to the Reagan Ranch Center on State Street can now take an up-close look at the ranch — right on the wall.

The new map mural covers an entire section of wall — 11 feet wide and 8 feet tall.

The Reagan Ranch map was originally going to be a large poster hung from the ceiling, but the Reagan Ranch Center folks loved the idea of something larger and more dramatic.



The final map artwork was created by Tara French, creative director at Young America’s Foundation, adapted from an existing topographical map of the area.

The artwork then was printed by Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics on a rough-textured wallpaper material, and installed by Gary James Paperhanging Services.

To view the map, visit the Reagan Ranch Center, 217 State St., during a special gallery open house from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

— Jason Barbaria is the director of sales and marketing for Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics.