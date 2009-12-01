Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:33 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 

Sunday’s Marathon to Affect MTD Bus Service

Riders should expect delays on Lines 6, 7, 11, 23 and 25

By Kate Schwab | December 1, 2009 | 1:19 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has announced an upcoming service alert for the Santa Barbara International Marathon on Sunday.

Riders will experience delays on Lines 6, 7, 11, 23 and 25 all morning on Sunday.

Some bus stops will be closed temporarily, including Line 6 (stops on San Felicia, closed until 8:30 a.m.; the nearest open bus stop will be on Hollister at Plaza Avenue) and Line 25 (bus leaving UCSB at 7:50 a.m. will be on detour, and it will not stop at Storke Family Housing or at any stops on Hollister beyond Storke Road).

Additionally, as a portion of the marathon course runs along Modoc Road, Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive, those roads will be closed to southbound and eastbound traffic, including buses, during the race. Until those roads open, MTD Line 5 will be affected. Click here for modified Line 5 schedules, or pickup a flier at any Line 5 bus stop, effective Sunday only.

For more information about schedules, times or routes, call an MTD customer service representative at 805.963.3366.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.

