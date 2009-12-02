Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:21 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

Three Win Noozhawk Tickets to ‘Warren Miller’s Dynasty’

Riley Lloyd, Teresa Thornburgh and Michael Thrasher are snow lucky in drawing

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | December 2, 2009 | 1:40 a.m.

Dynasty, the title of Warren Miller’s latest film, is emblematic of the fervent following he’s built up over the years. Fans of his cinematic masterpieces have been captivated by the incredible footage he’s gathered on snow-covered slopes — and precipices — across the globe.

To no one’s surprise, Noozhawk received an avalanche of entries for free tickets to the Wednesday premiere of Warren Miller’s Dynasty. At last count, nearly 200 came in in just over 24 hours.

We’re pleased to announce that the winners of our drawing for three pairs of tickets are Riley Lloyd, Teresa Thornburgh and Michael Thrasher.

If you didn’t win this time, do not despair. In conjunction with Warren Miller Entertainment and our partners at KjEE, Santa Barbara Auto Group, WheelHouse and Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, we’ll be giving away skis, a ski jacket, shirts, a bike, DVDs and Zodo’s gift certificates. Those grand-prize drawings will be held Dec. 17.

Warren Miller’s Dynasty shows at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido. Limited tickets may still be available at the door.

Thank you to all Noozhawk fans who entered our contest. Don’t forget to enter next week’s drawing for tickets to see Grammy Award-winning artist Michael McDonald’s Dec. 8 concert at The Granada. It’s a benefit for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

