WheelHouse, Bici Centro to Throw Functional Bike Art Party

Local cycling shop WheelHouse is partnering with community bike co-op Bici Centro to throw a 1st Thursday Functional Bike Art Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The event comes on the heels of Traffic Solutions’ and the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition’s bike month kickoff party and is intended to help celebrate Santa Barbara’s robust cycling culture.

The event will host more than 40 riders from the Catalina Environmental Leadership Program who are on a cycling trip from San Francisco to Mexico to help teach folks the importance of sustainability in daily life.

The event will display metal sculpture by Mark Greive and Ilana Spector, some stylish, functional and mutant bikes from various members of the community, an interactive bike art wall, music by DJs Soren and Prime Mover, and a raffle with lifestyle cycling prizes. The event will culminate at 8 p.m. with the Black Tie Affair Ride hosted by Bike Moves, a fun, social ride that is suitable for all ages.

All proceeds will support CELP, Bici Centro and Cycle MAYnia, Santa Barbara’s annual bike month.

Whether you’re new to cycling or have been riding for years, all are welcome and encouraged to come check out the possibilities of pedal power.

— Erik Wright is a co-owner of WheelHouse.