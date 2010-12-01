Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:34 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Backyard Bowls to Celebrate Grand Opening in Calle Real Center

A portion of Saturday's sales will benefit the Wilderness Youth Project of Goleta

By Dan Goddard | December 1, 2010 | 3:24 p.m.

Backyard Bowls has announced the grand opening of its second location, in the Calle Real Shopping Center of Goleta.

In honor of the occasion, Backyard Bowls will donate 30 cents for every $1 in sales this Saturday, Dec. 4 to the Wilderness Youth Project, a Goleta nonprofit.

The WYP’s mission is “to foster confidence, health and a lifelong love of learning for young people and families through active outdoor experiences and mentoring.”

Backyard Bowls also will have in-store promotions such as free organic fair-trade coffee with any bowl purchase, free samples and more.

Backyard Bowls started as a Santa Barbara restaurant founded in November 2008 by local residents Pete Heth and Dan Goddard. Their downtown location has become popular for its healthy yet tasty breakfast and lunch fare, and is most commonly known for their menu of Acai Bowls — a thick Acai-based puree topped with granola, fresh-cut fruits and a drizzle of honey.

It uses many organic and local ingredients coupled with its eco-friendly business operations — its downtown store is a Santa Barbara Certified Green Business.

— Dan Goddard is co-founder of Backyard Bowls.

