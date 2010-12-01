Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:48 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Cate School Honored for Fundraising Excellence

The school receives an Overall Performance Award from CASE and WealthEngine

By Don Orth | December 1, 2010 | 12:48 p.m.

Cate School was recently selected as a winner of the 2010 CASE-WealthEngine Award for Educational Fundraising, which honor superior fundraising programs across the country.

The awards are administered by the Council for Advancement and Support for Education (CASE) and sponsored by WealthEngine.

Cate School was selected to receive an Overall Performance Award.

Winners are selected by an expert panel of volunteer judges reviewing three years of data and based on a range of factors, including patterns of growth in total support, overall breadth in program areas and total support in relation to the alumni/ae base.

Cate is one of an exceptional group of colleges, universities and independent schools recognized either for overall performance and overall improvement in fundraising.

“We are grateful to receive this award, and we are continually honored by the immense generosity of people who love Cate,” said Meg Bradley, Cate’s director of development. “Cate’s success is a credit to the substantial volunteer work and support of trustees, alumni, parents and friends of the school.”

Click here for more information about supporting Cate.

— Don Orth is the communications director for Cate School.

