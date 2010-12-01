Fund for Santa Barbara to Throw Grant Awards Party

The community is invited to celebrate with the recipients at SOhO on Dec. 7

The Fund for Santa Barbara will host its 2010 Year-End Grant Awards Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will be treated to appetizers by SOhO, a no-host bar and live music. Spanish and ASL translation will be provided, and everyone is welcome.

“We are excited to announce that The Fund’s Grant-Making Committee has chosen 14 organizations to receive grants totaling $70,210 in the fall 2010 grant cycle,” said Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara. “The Fund continues to provide grants and technical assistance at record levels throughout the recession. With the addition of $70,210 in fall 2010 grants, our total grant-making for 2010 has surpassed $300,000.”

The Year-End Grant Awards Party will open to the public at 5 p.m. A $10 donation will be accepted at the door.

To join in the festivities or for more information, click here or call 805.962.9164.

Fall 2010 Grant Recipients

» Cesar Chavez Dual Language Immersion Schools Inc./Adelante Charter School Translation Project — $3,000

» Citizens Against Wal-Mart Expansion/Stop Wal-Mart Expansion 2010 — $3,000

» Conflict Solutions Center/Restorative Justice Partnership Initiative — $8,200

» Families ACT! (umbrella)/The Santa Barbara Homeless Blog — $5,000

» GRACE (Gay Rights Advocates for Change & Equality)/startup — $3,000

» League of Women Voters/“Know Your Town” — $2,810

» Pacific Pride Foundation/LGBT Elders, Santa Barbara — $5,000

» Palabra/Community-Based, Socio-Culturally Sound Program for At-Risk Youth — $10,00

» PUEBLO/Building Capacity to Carry Out the “Insecurity of S-Comm Campaign” — $3,000

» San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace/Mothers in Defense of Downwind Communities — $7,000

» Santa Barbara Teen Legal Clinic (SBTLC)/Street Law — $3,000

» University Park Mobile Homeowners Association (umbrella: SBCAN)/Mobile Homeowners Alliance — $7,200

» Wilderness Youth Project/Adventure Leadership Program — $5,000

» William James Association/Poetic Justice Project — $5,000



— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.