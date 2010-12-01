Gerald Carpenter: For Center Stage Theater, ‘It Had to Be You’

Center Stage Theater (in Paseo Nuevo) will present benefit performances of the romantic comedy It Had to Be You beginning this Thursday, Dec. 2, and running through Dec. 12, by Acting Up Productions for K-9 Pals.

The play was written by the husband and wife team of Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna, and will be directed by Bill Egan, and star Tiffany Story and Sean O’Shea.

It Had to Be You concerns the efforts of Theda Blau — an analyst and dietary neurotic who set out to be an actress, failed and now wants to write plays — who decides to follow her original bliss and find love and theatrical success in New York.

One snowy Christmas Eve, Theda meets Vito Pignoli — a rich, obscenely successful director of television commercials — and manages to get him to her apartment, where she holds him hostage and tries to persuade him to join his life to hers, both professionally and romantically.

It Had To Be You will play at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Call the Center Stage box office at 805.963.0408.

