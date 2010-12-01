Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: For Center Stage Theater, ‘It Had to Be You’

This month's performances of the romantic comedy will benefit K-9 Pals

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | December 1, 2010 | 8:30 p.m.

Center Stage Theater (in Paseo Nuevo) will present benefit performances of the romantic comedy It Had to Be You beginning this Thursday, Dec. 2, and running through Dec. 12, by Acting Up Productions for K-9 Pals.

The play was written by the husband and wife team of Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna, and will be directed by Bill Egan, and star Tiffany Story and Sean O’Shea.

It Had to Be You concerns the efforts of Theda Blau — an analyst and dietary neurotic who set out to be an actress, failed and now wants to write plays — who decides to follow her original bliss and find love and theatrical success in New York.

One snowy Christmas Eve, Theda meets Vito Pignoli — a rich, obscenely successful director of television commercials — and manages to get him to her apartment, where she holds him hostage and tries to persuade him to join his life to hers, both professionally and romantically.

It Had To Be You will play at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Call the Center Stage box office at 805.963.0408.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 