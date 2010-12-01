Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Women’s Chorus to Take On German Tone

Helena von Rueden will guide the ensemble through works by Rheinberger and Mendelssohn

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | December 1, 2010 | 5:40 p.m.

The UCSB Women’s Chorus will perform a concert with the suitably stark title — “stark” in the German sense of “strong” — “German Vocal Music,” at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, in Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Apprentice choral conductor Helena von Rueden will conduct Thursday's program by the UCSB Women's Chorus.
Apprentice choral conductor Helena von Rueden will conduct Thursday’s program by the UCSB Women’s Chorus. (UCSB courtesy photo)

The program, conducted by Helena von Rueden, a choral-conducting student of Michel-Marc Gervais, will consist of Josef Rheinberger’s Mass in Eb-Major, Opus 155 and a series of Vocal Duets by Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy.

The incomparable organist E. Power Biggs, while admitting that Rheinberger (1839-1901) is “all but forgotten” with his “piano pieces and his orchestral works overshadowed by those of his greater contemporary, Johannes Brahms,” nevertheless maintains of Rheinberger that “in his organ Sonatas, he is one the greats, to be ranked … right alongside Bach.”

It seems that there are now arising champions — von Rueden among them — of Rheinberger’s religious works, which include 12 masses (one for double chorus, three for four voices a cappella, three for women’s voices and organ, two for men’s voices and one with orchestra), a requiem and a Stabat Mater. The Mass in Eb-Major, also known as “Ss Reginae Rosarii,” is a substantial work, a masterpiece of late romantic liturgical music.

Certainly, this is one area in which his “greater contemporary, Johannes Brahms,” is not going to overshadow him, being virtually without any religious beliefs, in the conventional sense.

Aside from his great oratorio, Elijah, the vocal and choral music of Mendelssohn is rarely considered to be in the same league as the vocal music of Franz Schubert or Robert Schumann, yet everything he touched is of a magical sweetness, and that goes double with his songs — as you will hear for yourself in these Vocal Duets.

Tickets to the “German Vocal Music” concert are $15 for the general public and $7 for students, and can be purchased at the door.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

