Gino DiCaro: The Eyes of Texas Are on California’s Manufacturing Jobs

Lone Star State's gains are Golden State's losses, and other states are taking note

By Gino DiCaro | December 2, 2010 | 10:37 p.m.

As we approach 2011, the California Manufacturers & Technology Association took a quick look back at manufacturing growth and decline in the two biggest states in the West in 2010. It looks like Texas grabbed new high-wage manufacturing jobs at a clip of 1,100 per 1 million of its citizens, while California lost approximately 32 jobs per 1 million of its own hard workers. Ouch.

These 2010 numbers, combined with California’s 34 percent manufacturing decline over the last decade, and statements like the following in a recent Reuters article, should be “ground zero” for the new Legislature and governor in 2011:

“The first order of business for rookie Republican governors taking office in the coming weeks will be to make their states more ‘business friendly’ by cutting taxes and regulations.

“The second order of business: Grab California companies disaffected with the state’s business climate.”

— Gino DiCaro is vice president of communications at the California Manufacturers & Technology Association and writes the CMTA’s MPowered blog.

