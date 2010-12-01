Join Autism Society of Santa Barbara in Holiday Parade

Families are invited to walk for autism during Friday's community event

The Autism Society of Santa Barbara invites families to walk for autism during the Downtown Holiday Parade in Santa Barbara on Friday, Dec. 3.

This year’s theme is “Miracle on State Street.”

Come dressed in costume — a gingerbread person, reindeer, snowman, an elf or candy cane — and those who don’t dress up are asked to wear green, red or white, or a combination of those colors.

Participants will meet at 6 p.m. at the corner of Sola and State streets. Cookies will be served.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.450.0531.