Laguna Blanca Hosting Two Open House Events

Prospective students and their families can tour the campus, learn about curriculum and ask questions

By Tara Broucqsault | December 1, 2010 | 6:00 p.m.

At Laguna Blanca School, children discover the core of who they are and the wonder of what they can become. Discover the benefits of a Laguna Blanca education at this week’s open house events.

Kindergarten

A kindergarten open house will be offered from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at 260 San Ysidro Road.

Parents and their children are encouraged to attend this introduction to the Laguna Lower School community.

Families will have the opportunity to tour the school, meet and ask questions of teachers and parents, and learn about the curriculum in kindergarten through fourth grade. In addition, children will have the opportunity to gain a greater comfort level within the school setting while exploring the campus.

Grades 5-12

An open house for students in fifth through 12th grades will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, will registration and refreshments starting at 9:30 a.m., and the program and tours offered from 10 a.m. too noon at 4125 Paloma Drive.

Make the most of this opportunity to meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators and students; learn about curricular and co-curricular offerings; hear about college counseling, opportunities for leadership and participation in athletics; and enjoy a question and answer period with a student panel.

The middle/upper school open house for grades five through 12 offers a set program and are not drop-in events.

Last year, Laguna Blanca $1.7 million was awarded in tuition assistance.

Call 805.687.1752 for more information.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.

