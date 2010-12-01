Mission Invites Community to Candlelight Celebration
Saturday's event will include narration, dancing, songs, tours and refreshments
By Lyn Carman | December 1, 2010 | 2:25 p.m.
The Old Mission Santa Barbara museum will host a Candlelight Celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Feast Day of Saint Barbara.
The event will include narration, dance, song, a museum tour and refreshments.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event will start at 6 p.m. Museum admission is free Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5.
The Rev. Richard McManus, director of the Mission and the Mission guardian, invites the Santa Barbara community to the celebration as a kickoff for a year-long celebration of the Mission’s 225th year.
— Lyn Carman is docent chairwoman of the Old Mission Santa Barbara museum.
