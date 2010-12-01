Santa Barbara Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A Santa Barbara man was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges after a seven-month investigation by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives.

An agent from the Department of Homeland Security contacted sheriff’s detectives in April about an investigation that revealed child pornography was being distributed in the Santa Barbara area, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars. Detectives then learned an image of child pornography had been posted online.

Detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 3800 block of Sterrett Avenue in Santa Barbara and seized electronic equipment and narcotics, Sugars said.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 24-year-old Sean Sidney.

Sugars said Sidney was arrested Tuesday at his Santa Barbara residence and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and possession of a controlled substance.

Bail was set at $20,000, which he posted before being released Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding similar crimes is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.