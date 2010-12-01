Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Recognized for Helping Maintain County Trails

VNHC volunteers with Front Country Trails to clear water bars, restore tread and remove vegetation

By Jennifer Goddard | December 1, 2010 | 4:20 p.m.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has been recognized by the Santa Barbara Front Country Trails Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force for its ongoing leadership and dedication in helping maintain wilderness trails throughout the county.

Well known for its community outreach in the medical field, VNHC began partnering with Front Country Trails in 2009 to help cleanup and maintain popular Santa Barbara trails damaged by fires and heavy rains. The volunteer project is organized by Dave Everett, a physical therapist at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care who is authorized by the U.S. Forest Service to lead projects with a single trail crew.

In 2010, VNHC tackled two Front Country Trails projects including the Jesusita Trail in May and the Rattlesnake Canyon Trail in July. Using standard firefighting tools such as the McLeod and Pulaski, nurses, physical therapists and administrators from the nonprofit worked until dark clearing water bars, restoring tread and removing overgrown vegetation that almost completely blocked the trails.

“The Front Country Trails are such an integral part of our lives in Santa Barbara, but we seldom consider what it takes to keep them open and safe,” said crew volunteer Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care. “This sounded like the perfect opportunity to do something good for the community and to work together as a team. I have a new appreciation for our firefighters and we will definitely plan to do this again. It was hard work but great fun.”

“Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is on the leading edge of a new trend in trail work volunteerism,” said Rebecca Mordini, Front Country Trails coordinator. “Hundreds of people got a taste of trail work by volunteering in the aftermath of the Jesusita fire last year. Now they are going back to their communities, employers, churches and social clubs to set up trail projects.”

The Santa Barbara Front Country Trails are managed jointly by the City of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County and the Forest Service to protect, promote and manage about 30 miles of nature trails in Santa Barbara that run through all three jurisdictions.

In addition to Everett and Tanner, other VNHC volunteers included Suzette Chafey, Bob Crumm, Babetta Daddino, Karen Eutsler-Little, Robert Flores, Lauren McElroy Herrera, Lauren Noggle, Mary Beth Noggle, Kathie Organ, Marion Schoneberger and Erica Victor.

The Front Country Trails Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force also recognized the Santa Barbara Youth Corps for youth leadership and dedication to the Front Country Trails.

For more information about VNHC, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 